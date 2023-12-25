Kamloops RCMP searching for missing man

Photo: RCMP David Treissman

Kamloops RCMP are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 21-year-old Kamloops man.



David Treissman has not been since Dec. 8. His family is concerned for his wellbeing and Mounties are asking anyone with information "to please contact police as soon as possible," said an email news release from RCMP.

Treissman is described as a white man standing 5-foot-9 and weighing 135 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Treissman's whereabouts can call police at 250-828-3000.