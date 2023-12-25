Reports of crash on Highway 97 north of Cache Creek

Photo: Google Street View

UPDATE 1:35 p.m.

The BC Emergency Health Services has confirmed it attended the scene of a collision on Highway 97 north of Cache Creek Christmas Day afternoon.

A spokesperson for BCEHS says three ambulances and one air transport were called to the scene at about 1 p.m. Monday afternoon.

They were able to confirm three patients were transported from the scene, however the condition of those patients and where they were taken was not disclosed.

ORIGINAL 1 p.m.

There are reports of a vehicle crash south of the Hat Creek junction on Highway 97.

There's no word on the severity of the crash itself, however reports suggest the BC Ambulance Service will be transporting at least one person to the airport in Cache Creek to meet an air ambulance.

Castanet has reached out to BCAS for more information.

There is no indication of a road closure as a result of the collision.