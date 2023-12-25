Pinantan Lake family loses home to fire right before Christmas

Photo: Mike Zenowski

A Thompson family lost their home to fire Saturday night.

"Fire burned down my father, Fred Zenowski's modest mobile home and workshop in Pinantan Lake," his son Mike says in a GoFundMe campaign launched on Christmas Eve.

"My brother was able to rescue our grandmother and their dogs before needing to evacuate himself as the fire and smoke rapidly became too dangerous to save anything else. Thankfully, everyone is safe, however the fire has destroyed everything they own," says Zenowski.

The mechanic and single father is raising a son "while also carrying for our elderly grandmother who has dementia," he says.

His lost his home and workshop and all his tools in the fire.

"Unfortunately, without insurance, this means they have not only lost their home but by losing the workshop my dad has also lost his ability to work."

Zenowski says his 18-year-old brother is starting university in January, but has lost his computer, and all of his clothes.

"It's never a good time to lose everything you own, your home and your livelihood, but being Christmas makes this all a bit harder to cope with.

"The winter weather has set in, and going through the rubble and cleaning up is very difficult.

"Many amazing people in the community have been donating food, have offered equipment, and a helping hand to get the lot cleaned up. We are truly grateful for everyone's generosity and support."