BC Wildlife Park's beloved little burrowing owl dies, 'will be deeply missed'

One of the BC Wildlife Park’s longtime residents has died.

Ninem the burrowing owl died recently after suffering an aneurysm, the park said in a post on social media.

Ninem was born at the park in 2016 and lived her entire life there. The park was granted permission to keep her as a permanent resident because she was small and unable to compete for food among her larger siblings.

According to the park’s statement, the owl “stole the hearts” of staff and became an educational ambassador for her species.

“Over her lifetime, Ninem met thousands of people through animal encounters, birthday parties, school and outreach programs,” the park said.

“She helped bridge the gap between simply learning about extirpated species and truly connecting with them on a deeper level. Ninem was a catalyst for encouraging wildlife and grassland conservation for so many people, and she will be deeply missed by everyone.”