Photo: KTW file

Despite the balmy weather, the City of Kamloops is reminding residents that the Kamloops Bike Ranch is closed for winter.

Construction is underway on a new pump track in the park, which will feature three asphalt tracks for all wheeled sports.

The city said site preparation and construction of the track pad is nearing completion.

The Upper Corral area is expected to be closed until July while crews complete the work.