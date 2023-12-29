Repeat domestic abuser jailed 60 days for beating girlfriend with lanyard, keys

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A repeat domestic abuser who beat his girlfriend with a set of keys on the end of a lanyard, causing a gash to open on her head, has been sentenced to two months in jail.

Lonnie William Mack McDougall, 46, was serving a house-arrest sentence stemming from a separate domestic incident at the time of the September assault, which took place on Yew Street in North Kamloops.

McDougall pleaded guilty last week in Kamloops provincial court to one count each of assault and driving while prohibited. He also admitted to breaching the house arrest term of his conditional sentence order.

Court heard McDougall and his then-girlfriend, who Castanet Kamloops is not naming, became involved in a heated argument just after 6 a.m. on Sept. 14. Both were drunk.

McDougall threw a drink on the woman, smashed her cellphone and then shoved her out of the apartment they were in. Things became physical again a short time later when the woman tried to stop McDougall from driving away in a pickup truck.

During that second altercation, McDougall swung a set of keys on a lanyard at the woman, striking her in the head and opening a gash. He also pressed his knee into her ribs.

The woman made noise during the attack to alert passersby. It worked, and police were called to the area.

McDougall was arrested a few hours later after a Mountie spotted him driving in the 400-block of Tranquille Road. He has had his licence suspended indefinitely since 2017 and refused a demand from the constable to provide a breath sample.

McDougall does not have a long criminal record, but it includes a number of violent incidents in recent years involving intimate partners. Since 2022, he has one assault conviction, two for uttering threats and three breaches, all related to domestic incidents. He served 30 days in jail for the assault and 45 days for the threats.

Defence lawyer Sheldon Tate said McDougall was angry in September because he believes his ex stole the truck from him. She purchased it for him with his money, he said, but refuses to give it to him.

Tate said McDougall, who works as a wildland firefighter, is planning to sue the woman over the dispute.

“He wanted the court to understand that this wasn’t him simply hauling off and beating somebody because he felt that he was the superior gender,” he said.

“This was a case where he was defrauded by his intimate partner, which seems to me anybody would have been upset. How he dealt with it was unacceptable and he has to pay for that.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Mariane Armstrong sentenced McDougall to 60 days in jail, leaving him four news days after being given credit for time served.

She also fined him $750, prohibited him from driving for one year and placed him on a year-long probation order with conditions requiring he stay away from the victim and take counselling — something he’s already started to do in jail.

“Money is money, and you’ve got an avenue — you can sue her in small claims court, and you’re going to, and that’s what should happen,” the judge said.

“None of this justifies a violent response.”