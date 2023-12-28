Ambitious TRU student hopes to turn cash three-on-three tournament into sports management career

Photo: Eagle Andersen Artem Zhurakovskii, a TRU international student from Russia, is staging a cash-prize three-on-three basketball tournament in February.

A Thompson Rivers University international student is staging a cash-prize basketball tournament on campus — an event he hopes will be a springboard into a sports management career.

Artem Zhurakovskii staged his first tournament last year, hosting 18 teams. In April, 23 teams competed in his second event. The 21-year-old Russian is hoping to see those numbers increase for tournament No. 3, which is slated to run Feb. 17 and Feb. 18.

“We want to grow every time to be better,” Zhuarkovskii said. “The goal, I would say, is around 30 teams.”

Motivation for prospective players comes in the form of cash. Teams pay $60 to register through a website link found on the Swish 3X3 Instagram page, with each division’s winning team awarded a $500 prize.

Participation is open to everyone with teams competing in four divisions. There will be an under-18 and over-18 division for both men and women.

Four players are permitted per team — three plus a spare — and the half-court games will be officiated by referees.

Growing up in the oceanside city of Vladivostok, Russia, Zhurakovskii had a passion for sports — particularly basketball. The idea for the tournament was born out of a project Zhurakovskii was assigned by his tutor as a teenager in Russia.

“After I moved here, I noticed during COVID that there was not so much for a basketball community. Especially halfcourt basketball, there is only one tournament in Kamloops,” Zhurakovskii said.

“I wanted to make something for TRU specifically.”

Through mentorship from summer co-workers at the Kamloops Sports Council and volunteering friends, the international student turned the idea into reality.

While he marketed his tournament through Instagram and amassed hundreds of followers, many teams did not register until the final hours.

“Two weeks before that tournament, I was acting super confident for all the people around, but inside, I was like, ‘Oh s--t, is it gonna happen?,’” he said.

The inaugural two events were hosted at TRU’s outdoor basketball courts in front of the Old Main building. For the upcoming tournament, games will be played indoors at the newly renovated TRU Gymnasium.

In addition to the hardwood flooring and regulation-sized rims, the weather influenced the move inside.

“I don’t want to rely on the weather,” Zhurakovskii said. “Last time we hosted it in April it was pretty cold. I felt bad for players and I felt bad for fans.”

Although brisk April winds may have redirected some basketballs off-target, many participants, including Uail Zhukenov enjoyed the competition.

“You get to see different basketball culture,” Zhukenov, a 21-year-old Kazakh TRU student said about the diversity of teams in the tournament. “Different people playing different styles from all over the world.”

Zhurakovskii hopes the event will be a springboard into a sports management career.

He has a relatively simple motto, but it’s proved successful in the past and he hopes that it will prove successful after graduation.

“Just keep it going,” he said. “Do the work and it’ll eventually happen.”