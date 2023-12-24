Families 'shocked and violated' after grave-looting thieves leave mausoleum trashed

Photo: KTW file The mausoleum at Hillside Cemetery on Notre Dame Drive was broken into and looted on July 13.

A Kamloops thief who broke an urn while looting a mausoleum for items he thought were valuable has been ordered to spend nearly a year in prison.

Justin Gier Bruce Moller, 34, pleaded guilty Friday in Kamloops provincial court to a string of charges, including three counts of break-and-enter and one count of assault.

Court heard Moller and three others broke into the mausoleum at Hillside Cemetery on Notre Dame Drive on the evening of July 13. Police were called at about 8 p.m. for a report of an alarm and arrived to find Moller inside the mausoleum.

Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said officers reported damage inside the mausoleum including an urn smashed on the floor and a gold cross ripped off the wall.

“The accused was searched and found to have the urn cover in his pocket. It was not actual gold, but was presumably stolen because he believed it to be gold,” Varesi said.

“The families of the individuals to whom damage was caused said they felt shocked and violated by the actions and deeply saddened to have their loved ones’ remains vandalized in this fashion.”

Moller also pleaded guilty to break-in charges stemming from incidents at a local high school and a downtown hotel.

Varesi said Moller broke into a portable at Sa-Hali secondary on April 11 and stole $6,000 worth of Chromebook computers. He was caught after police found his fingerprint on a computer left inside the classroom.

Moller also burgled the Thompson Hotel on April 25. Nothing was stolen in that case, but Varesi said when police located Moller he was attempting to break into a nearby brew pub.

Moller additionally pleaded guilty to an assault charge stemming from an incident in which he beat his then-girlfriend on Oct. 15, 2022, and two counts of breach.

Varesi and defence lawyer John Gustafson pitched a joint submission for 45 days time served for the assault and nine months of new time for the other offences.

Gustafson said Moller only recently began to find himself in trouble with the law. He held down employment at a local grocery store as recently as February.

“He does appear to be employable as long as he’s clean and sober,” he said.

“I suppose the advantage of coming to the court later in life is he’s not a person who’s deeply entrenched in the drug and criminal lifestyle.”

Gustafson said Moller has been in jail for a month, during which time he has “dried out” and undertaken some in-custody programming.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame went along with the joint submission, crediting Moller for 45 days already served and sentencing him to 269 new days — approximately nine months.

Once he is released from prison, Moller will spend one year on probation with conditions prohibiting him from visiting Hillside Cemetery, the Thompson Hotel and Sa-Hali secondary school. He will also be barred from having any contact with his ex and from possessing weapons or break-in tools.