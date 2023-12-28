Man faces lengthy prison sentence for 'brutal, unprovoked' attack that left wife bloodied

Photo: KTW file B.C. Supreme Court in Kamloops

A man who levelled a "brutal" and bloody surprise attack on his wife inside an Ashcroft pub could spend as long as 30 months in prison.

Karl Christian Duhamel, 41, pleaded guilty in B.C. Supreme Court to one count of assault causing bodily harm. He was in court Friday while lawyers made sentencing submissions.

Court heard Duhamel was working as a bartender at the Ashcroft River Inn Pub on Sept. 3, 2021. He was alone with his girlfriend inside the bar after closing time when he launched into a violent rage.

Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said the attack came after Duhamel and his girlfriend, who Castanet is not naming, smoked crystal meth in the pub bathroom.

“The accused suddenly and without warning grabbed [her] by the hair and delivered a number of blows with his fist to her face,” he said.

“At one point [she] blacked out. She was able to escape and flee the pub.”

After she fled, Duhamel tried to clean up the bloody scene with a mop. He was arrested while attempting to drive away from the hotel in the victim’s vehicle.

Varesi said the woman was left with a broken nose and lacerations to her scalp and lip, as well as a concussion and significant swelling to her forehead and eyes. She required stitches and took a month to heal, but has since fully recovered.

“This was a brutal, unprovoked assault on the accused’s common-law spouse,” Varesi said.

“It is aggravating that the accused attempted to dispose of evidence by mopping up the area where it occurred.”

Varesi asked B.C. Supreme Court Justice Brad Smith to impose a 2.5-year federal prison sentence. Defence lawyer Cameron Johnson, meanwhile, suggested a two-year conditional sentence order — commonly referred to as house arrest — to be followed by three years of probation.

Duhamel has a lengthy criminal record with more than 40 convictions, including four previous entries for violent offences. His longest prison sentence was a little more than nine months, which he received following an attack on his mother involving gasoline.

Johnson said Duhamel has taken steps to address his drug use since the Ashcroft incident, and has been diagnosed schizophrenic. He is on disability in Alberta, where he moved for addictions treatment earlier this year.

“He absolutely admits that he had no cause to attack [her] while she was on the ground. He was incensed and not grounded,” he said.

“He had no justification for doing what he did to [her] that evening.”

If Smith decides to send Duhamel to prison, Johnson argued the sentence should be in the 18-month range.

Lawyers will return to court on Jan. 15 to set a date for sentencing.

Duhamel remains free on bail.