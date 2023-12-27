Crown wants up to six years in prison for man who groomed, sexually abused young girl

Photo: KTW file

Prosecutors want a Kamloops-area man locked up for five to six years for repeated sexual abuse he levelled on a young family friend he groomed and targeted over a two-year period.

The 29-year-old cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identity of his victim. He was convicted by a jury in June on charges of sexual assault, sexual interference of a person under 16 and invitation to sexual touching of a person under 16.

The man sat in a packed courtroom Friday at the Kamloops Law Courts and listened while lawyers made sentencing arguments.

The offences took place in a small community near Kamloops. Castanet is not naming the community to avoid violating the ban, which prohibits the publication of anything that could identify the victim.

Court heard the girl was between the ages of nine and 11 when the offences took place. The man repeatedly kissed and touched her, and forced her to touch him sexually.

In court on Friday, Crown prosecutor Laura Drake said the offending “happened all the time.”

“[The victim] essentially said, ‘He kissed me all the time, he touched me all the time,’” she said.

“This ultimately was a wildly inappropriate sexual relationship initiated by an adult toward a young child.”

A victim-impact statement from the victim was read in court. In it, the girl said she has attempted suicide and dropped out of school since she was abused by the man.

“My relationship with my friends and family have not been the same,” she said. “I find myself having flashbacks and panic attacks. I then start crying.”

Drake asked B.C. Supreme Court Justice Simon Coval to impose a prison sentence in the five to six year range. Defence lawyer Paul Janzen is seeking something between two and three years in federal prison.

Lawyers will return to court on Jan. 8 to set a date for a decision.

The man remains free on bail.