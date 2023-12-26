Time running out to help Christmas Cheer Fund reach its $60K goal

Photo: Josh Dawson Wenda Noonan accepts a cheque from IG Wealth Management on behalf of the BC Interior Community Foundation's Christmas Cheer Fund.

There is less than a week left to help the Christmas Cheer Fund reach its goal of $60,000 in donations.

As of Christmas Day, the fund’s total sits at $21,407. Money raised will go toward the Kamloops Legion, BGC Kamloops Journey Fund, Overlander Residential Care Auxiliary and the Y Women’s Emergency Shelter.

Wenda Noonan, executive director of the BC Interior Community Foundation, which took over the fundraiser on short notice following the sudden closure of Kamloops This Week, said she’s happy with the support shown by donors, all things considered.

“I think it’s gone fairly well. Most of the people who donated last year have come back and donated again,” she said.

“I think the economy is hurting it a little bit. I think some of the donations may be a bit lower than they were in previous years, and I think there’s also more need our there right now.”

That need means more agencies and worthy causes vying for donation dollars.

“This campaign is competing against so many others,” Noonan said.

“But having said that, people are still very generous in Kamloops and willing to give and wanting to support. There has been some really heartwarming moments.”

One such moment came last week, when IG Wealth Management cut a giant cheque to the fund for $1,850 — and Noonan said there are more big-number donations lined up.

Noonan said the donation drive will be back in 2024, and she’s already working on some ideas to help the Christmas Cheer Fund help more local agencies.

Christmas Cheer Fund donations are being accepted until Dec. 31, both in person and online.

To donate online, click here. Cash, cheque, credit and debit card donations can also be made in person or dropped off at the BC Interior Community Foundation, 2-219 Victoria St., or at Castanet Kamloops, 102-635 Victoria St. (open this week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday).

To view this year's donors, click here.