Young Westsyde basketball player Scott shows 'great potential' against older competition

Photo: Josh Dawson Cason Scott, shown here competing last week in the Fulton Cup basketball tournament at the Tournament Capital Centre, headlines a youthful Westsyde secondary squad looking to return to the BC School Sports 2A provincial championship in March.

The coming out party for one of Kamloops’ top young basketball prospects was spoiled by some older, college-ready hoopers at the Tournament Capital Centre on Friday in the Fulton Cup varsity boys’ championship game.

Led by tournament MVP Charlie McKay’s 34-point performance, the South Kamloops Titans routed Cason Scott and the Westsyde Whundas 75-51 in front of a packed house. Scott walked off the court with a towel over his head, ready to turn that moment of disappoint into motivation moving forward so he can be the one celebrating next year.

“It was a super-fun atmosphere — not so much fun to lose a game like that, but definitely fun to play in,” Scott said after the game.

“We have a young team and we are looking to continue growing together through games like this as we get ready for provincials.”

On a varsity team made up entirely of 11th graders, Scott has been a standout so far this season in what could be the beginning of a very promising basketball career — one with the potential to land him playing university basketball.

Scott got his first taste of the varsity level last year when he was called up for the BC School Sports 2A provincials, where he helped the Whundas win bronze. Up until then, Scott had been playing several sports as a younger athlete with hockey at the top of the list.

“It seemed obvious to make the switch from making hockey my main focus to basketball after Grade 9 because of my height,” he said. “I feel like it’s been the right move for me going forward.”

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see Scott compete in multiple sports at a high level — the same genes that gave him his 6-foot-6 frame also blessed him with elite athleticism. Both his parents are tall and each dominated athletically for the University College of the Cariboo in the 1990s.

His father, Steve, played soccer for four years, winning the Pacific Western Athletic Association conference title in 1994-95 and earning bronze the following year. His mother, Kirstine, was a two-sport athlete at UCC, and her trophy case is overflowing with basketball and soccer honours, including a CCAA nationals all-star recognition in the 1999-00 season when the Sun Demons won a Canadian soccer title.

“Because of his height and athleticism, he’s always shown great potential for basketball,” said Ryan Porter, himself a former UCC basketball standout who now coaches at Westsyde.

“Now others around town are beginning to notice what we’ve been seeing for years.”

Last spring’s bronze medal fuelled Scott over the summer. He cranked up his offseason training, focusing much more on putting the ball through the hoop. One month into the season, the results are jumping off the page.

Scott only needed three quarters to blow the lid off the basketball season. He powered the Whundas with 40 points in a win over Similkameen to open the Westsyde Snow Brawl tournament.

“Cason works with his teammates really well. He gets a lot of open looks by waiting for his moment and then driving to the basket,” said Whundas head coach A.J. McInnis. “He’s gotten much better at noticing how to get open.”

The rangy guard poured in 24 points in back-to-back games as the Whundas won their home tournament earlier in the month.

From there, Westsyde headed to the Lower Mainland for a test against some of the top 2A teams in the province at the G.W. Graham Secondary tournament last weekend. Scott led the way for the Whundas again, scoring 23 and 29 points in the Whundas’ first two games.

“It’s quite uncommon for a Grade 11 kid to be averaging over 25 points per game,” McInnis said.

Waiting for Westsyde in the final was the defending provincial champions and current No. 1 seed in the province, the King George Dragons. McInnis’ squad hung in there with the older Dragons and were within 10 until the closing minutes, before falling 80-69. Scott finished with 19 points.

“We’ve seen a lot of teams that we think are going to be there in the end for provincials and I like how we’ve showed,” McInnis said.

“We have a long way to go, but I like how our team is handling these bigger games against tougher opponents.”

Word of Scott’s game is beginning to spread. He’s already drawn interest from a handful of Canada West programs in B.C. and Alberta.

“I definitely want to play college basketball one day, I just don’t know where it’ll be,” Scott said.

“TRU is certainly a great option. I’d love to come here, stay at home and play in front of these fans, but I also might want to test out the waters to see what else is out there. Luckily, I don’t have to make a decision for another year, so I am just going to work hard and enjoy this season with my teammates.”

Porter, who has been working with Scott since he was in fourth grade, said he sees huge potential.

“We don’t throw this around too lightly, but we definitely think he’s a player at the next level,” he said. “And it’s exciting to see a future U Sports athlete in action.”

Even with the spotlight’s glare and the other team’s focus increasingly turned toward him, Scott is patient with the ball. During the Fulton Cup, he showed at times he has no issue being the aggressor on offence, using footwork to carve his way to the rim from the elbow for a variety of layups.

But he also takes time to scan the defence, looking for the open man and dotting him with a pass. Given his size, too, he can often be found cleaning the glass and getting buckets on offensive rebounds. On defence, his near 6-foot-9 wingspan keeps smaller guards in front of him and he’s shown the ability to shot block without fouling.

Following Friday’s loss to South Kam, the Whundas are off for the holidays. They will begin practicing and holding scrimmages after Christmas, with their first game taking place in early January, as they look to build on their No. 4 provincial 2A ranking.

“Even though we like where we are at, I think with some more dedication and progress, we can make another run at a provincial title,” McInnis said.