Consultant estimates $5.3M to upgrade TNRD fire dispatch radio system

A consulting firm hired to review the Thompson-Nicola Regional District’s fire department dispatch radio system estimates it will cost $5.3 million to complete upgrades to the network.

Jamie Vieira, the TNRD’s general manager of operations, told a TNRD committee the current radio system was put in place in the early 2000s.

“Since that time we've just been in a maintenance mode, only had a critical repairs and maintenance only. There’s been no significant upgrades, and really nothing like this done, where we looked at where there's gaps and where improvements can be made,” he said.

“We’ve definitely heard concerns from many fire departments — or I have, through the last couple of years in this position. So we’ve decided this year to do a full review of our system, and then find out what the recommendations are to improve that system.”

Planetworks Consulting Corporation’s Mory Kapustianyk prepared the report, which notes the proposed changes to the radio system for the TNRD’s 27 fire protection areas are “substantive.”

“The sheer quantity of fire departments coupled with the difficult terrain translates into the need to incorporate an expanded number of radio sites,” the report said.

Kapustianyk told the committee of the whole that the upgrades would be a multi-year endeavour, noting the planning alone could take between 12 and 18 months.

The total estimated cost of all recommended improvements is $5.3 million. The TNRD noted all member municipalities along with the regional district have each received a $45,000 grant towards required 911 system upgrades.

If all grant funds are pooled and added to the regional 911 service reserve funds, this would total about $2.2 million, leaving a funding gap of $3.1 million.

Vieira said the TNRD board would be seeing more recommendations come forward on the matter as staff considered the consultant’s report.

“Even at a staff level we’re still digesting what this looks like and what the priorities need to be for these capital improvements,” Vieira said.