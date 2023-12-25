The Loop on Tranquille to offer more services in the new year

Photo: KTW file The Loop on Tranquille Road.

A North Shore outreach organization will be expanding its services in the new year.

The Loop’s Glenn Hilke said starting in January, the centre, located at 405 Tranquille Rd., will be able to offer some extra assistance to people in need.

“People will be able to have showers now, people be able to wash their clothes," Hilke said.

"And people will be able to have some personal storage — especially of things that are of high importance to them that they don't want to lose like ID, cell phones, wallets, certain documents, that kind of thing."

He said the services will be offered daily.

Hilke noted the outreach centre now occupies the entire building, and a partnership has been struck with a number of churches in town who help offer meals and events for some of the community’s most vulnerable.

“Representatives from all of these different churches approached us a few months ago asking if we could host them, so that they could have an interior space to do two things in particular,” he said.

“One is they wanted to offer a supper, which we don't do, and doesn't exist on the North Shore at all. And so they're doing daily suppers now.”

Hilke said this also means there are now extended hours at The Loop.

“They’re open from four to seven every day. So once we close and clean up, they'll come in and take over. And of course, they also help people make spiritual connections.”

The Loop has in the past sparked controversy, drawing complaints related to people congregating, drug use, and garbage left behind. The city had designated its building a nuisance property in 2021.

However, the organization has provided much-needed services to vulnerable people in an area which is under-serviced by social agencies, including stepping in to offer overnight shelter for dozens as temperatures dropped last winter.

The organization is also planning to serve up a Christmas meal Monday for residents in need.