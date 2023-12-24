Free 2024 City of Kamloops calendar features photography from local residents

Photo: Kamloops This Week/file photo

There’s just one week to go until 2024, and the City of Kamloops is offering a free calendar to help residents keep track of important dates in the new year.

The calendars feature photography from Kamloops photo competition finalists, and include current waste collection guides and important municipal dates.

Copies of the 2024 calendars are available for pickup at six locations across the Tournament Capital while supplies last.

Pickup locations include city hall, the Tournament Capital Centre, Westsyde Pool and Fitness Centre, the city’s civic operations building, the North Shore Community Policing Office, and the North Shore Business Improvement Association office.

A PDF version of the 2024 calendar can be found on the City of Kamloops website.