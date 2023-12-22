Spun out vehicles, major crash close southbound Highway 5 in Kamloops

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 6:58 p.m.

DriveBC is reporting that the southbound lane of Highway 5 remains closed due to the vehicle crashes.

ORIGINAL: 6:28 p.m.

Multiple spun-out vehicles and a major crash closed the Coquihalla on Friday night right outside of Kamloops.

DriveBC is reporting that the incident between Exit 336: Walloper and Inks Lake Road, which is one km south of Kamloops to 15 km north of Surrey Lake Summit, has closed Highway 5 in both directions.

Travellers are advised to expect major delays due to congestion.

The next update from DriveBC is expected at 9 p.m.