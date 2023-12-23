Crown drops charge so accused in Chase liquor store theft doesn't spend Christmas in jail

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

Christmas came early for a Kamloops-area man who had his theft charge dropped by prosecutors Friday so that he wouldn’t have to spend the holiday in a jail cell.

Aaron Jacob Baer, 40, was arrested Thursday in Chase on allegations he stole booze from a liquor store in Salmon Arm on Sept. 30. He was facing one count of theft under $5,000.

Due to staffing issues at the Chase RCMP detachment, lawyers and court staff were having difficulty arranging for Baer to appear for a video bail hearing Friday afternoon in Kamloops provincial court.

Everyone agreed that Baer should be released, but because of the type of warrant on which he was arrested, he was required to appear in front of a judge before he could get out of jail. He was also approaching 24 hours since his arrest, the time frame within which an accused person in custody must get in front of a judge.

But it was impossible to run Baer's bail hearing with no Mounties available at the Chase detachment. Christmas and Boxing Day falling at the beginning of next week meant he could have been held until courts reopen on Wednesday.

At the end of the day, just after 4 p.m., Crown prosecutor Trevor Sicotte said the decision had been made to stay the charge and cut Baer loose.

“This was an allegation that Mr. Baer had stolen a bottle of vodka and a case of beer from a liquor store,” he said.

“In the circumstances, I don’t think it would be in the public interest to hold him over Christmas on these allegations.”