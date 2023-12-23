Trans Mountain donates generator to Blue River Community Water System

Photo: TNRD Trans Mountain donated a generator to the Blue River Community Water System, which will act as a back-up power source.

Residents living in Blue River have one less thing to worry about thanks to a donation from Trans Mountain.

The Crown corporation, which is nearing completion on its pipeline project through the area, donated a generator from its recently decommissioned Blue River camp to serve as a back-up power source for the Blue River Community Water System.

“Having a permanent back-up power source for our water system is a great improvement,” said Lee Onslow, Thompson-Nicola Regional District director for the Blue River area.

“It gives us peace of mind knowing that if there is a power outage, we don’t have to wait for a mobile generator to be transported from Kamloops.”

The Blue River Community Water System is one of 11 such water systems owned and operated by the TNRD.

“Trans Mountain continues to look for every opportunity to provide lasting and meaningful legacies for communities impacted by the construction of our expansion project,” said Deanne Carson, Trans Mountain’s vice-president of corporate communications and external relations.

“We are proud to donate this generator to ensure there is a reliable back-up power source in the community.”