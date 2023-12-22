Police seek tips to help locate man wanted on warrant following burglary

Photo: RCMP David "Robert" Lawson

Kamloops Mounties are hoping tips from the public will help them track down a man wanted on a warrant connected to a burglary.

David “Robert” Lawson, 44, is wanted for break and enter, police say.

He is described as a white man standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 220 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

“We are asking the public to please have a look at the attached photo and to contact police as soon as possible if they see David ‘Robert’ Lawson, who usually goes by the name Robert, or have information on his whereabouts,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

This is not the first time police have sought tips in an attempt to locate Lawson. Mounties issued a similar plea in April.

Anyone with information about Lawson’s whereabouts can call police at 250-828-3000.