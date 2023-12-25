Kamloops man who groped wife without consent avoids jail, will not have to register as sex offender

Photo: KTW file

A Kamloops-area man who sexually assaulted his wife during an argument has avoided jail and will not have to register as a sex offender, a judge has ruled.

The 27-year-old man cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identity of the victim. He was convicted by a jury in May on one count of sexual assault, and acquitted on two other counts of the same charge.

The man was accused of raping his wife during arguments on multiple occasions between 2020 and 2022. The assault for which he was convicted involved him touching his wife’s breasts and genitals without consent, not rape.

Prosecutors had been seeking a jail sentence in the range of nine to 15 months, but B.C. Supreme Court Justice Dennis Hori sentenced the man to a 12-month conditional sentence order — eight months of house arrest followed by four months of a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m curfew.

Hori also ruled that the man will not have to register under the Sex Offender Information Registry Act, exempting him because he has been deemed a low risk to reoffend.

“Requiring [him] to comply with the highly onerous requirements imposed by SOIRA would be grossly disproportionate to the public interest in preventing or investigating crimes of a sexual nature when there is no increased risk that [he] will reoffend,” the judge said.

While bound by the terms of his conditional sentence order, the man will be prohibited from having any contact with the victim and posting about her on social media. He will also be required to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database and be prohibited from possessing a firearm for 10 years.