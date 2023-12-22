Police warn of scam that sees threats, graphic images sent via text

Photo: Glacier Media

Mounties have issued a warning about a scam making the rounds in Kamloops in which would-be fraudsters are posing as members of a violent drug cartel and sending gruesome images accompanied by violent threats.

According to police, the Kamloops RCMP detachment has responded to at least two such reports in a little more than a week.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said targets are being sent a text message including threats from someone claiming to be a member of a cartel.

“The wording and circumstances surrounding the scam may differ slightly, but include the common claims of being part of the cartel, a demand for payment and threats of harm accompanied by images depicting graphic violence,” she said in a news release.

“The fraud is known to police and has circulated in other parts of the country as well as in Kamloops previously.”

Evelyn said residents are encouraged to contact police or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre if they suspect a scam. She said the gruesome images being sent by the scammers could intimidate targets into complying with the scammers’ demands.

“It’s very important that you don’t send any money, block the number and contact police or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre to discuss what you have received,” she said.

Anyone who thinks they have been targeted by scammers can call Mounties at 250-828-3000 or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.