Volunteers sought to help serve up Christmas meal for vulnerable

Photo: Glenn Hilke People gather for a meal at The Loop.

A North Kamloops outreach organization is seeking volunteers as it plans to offer a special Christmas dinner for the community’s most vulnerable residents.

The Loop’s Glenn Hilke said offering a holiday meal is impactful for people who are living rough, who are well aware it's Christmas time but are often disconnected from their families.

“The Loop already is that intentional community, but it gets invigorated, it gets reinforced, when you have these holiday events," he said.

Hilke said the main event is planned for Christmas Day, but final preparations will be take place on Saturday, Dec. 23, and Sunday, Dec. 24.

On Dec. 25, The Loop, located at 405 Tranquille Rd., will be open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., with the meal planned for 1 p.m. People interested in volunteering can drop by anytime within those hours depending on their availability.

“There's plenty of different tasks and roles for people to fill once they arrive,” Hilke said.

Volunteers can gift wrap, set up tables, add Christmas decorations and help out with final food preparation. People are also needed to help host during the meal, having conversations with those attending.

“A lot of folks that that volunteer with us on special holiday events like this, it’s the first time they've had direct contact with folks struggling, living in poverty, people that are homeless,” Hilke said.

“It goes a long way to help people navigate stereotypes, stigmas, and just understanding a little bit more about what goes on in certain corners of our city that they're not aware of.”

For people might wish to donate food or other items, Hilke said The Loop is still looking for some turkeys, and pies of any kind — “because everyone that comes has a big sweet tooth.”

Belts, gloves, socks, underwear, and pairs of leggings are also needed.

Hilke said the food draws people in, but the conversations in the room are just as important — if not more important, at times.

“Those conversations sometimes are just folks needing to be acknowledged as a fellow human being, a fellow member of the community, and some of those conversations are quite specific, like ‘I want to get into detox, can you help me? I need to go to the courthouse for an appointment, I need to see a doctor, can you take me to the ER,’” Hilke said.

Hilke said around Christmas, they also get requests from people to use a cell phone to call their family members, and there’s a quiet, private space available to make these calls.

This year, The Loop will be handing out 40 cell phones courtesy of a partnership with the Social Planning and Research Council of B.C., a registered charity which advocates for social justice and inclusion.

Anyone interested in volunteering or donating can reach out to Hilke through his personal Facebook page or The Loop Meal Train Facebook page.

People who want to make a monetary donation and receive a tax receipt can do so through the CanadaHelps website, and eTransfers can be sent to [email protected].