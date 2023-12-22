No snow, balmy temperatures in forecast for Kamloops between now and Christmas

Photo: KTW file

It’s looking like it won't be a white Christmas this year in the Tournament Capital.

With three sleeps remaining until Santa pays a visit, there is no snow in the forecast for Kamloops between now and Monday, according to Environment Canada.

The agency is calling for a high of 5 C on Friday, with highs of 0 C on Saturday, 1 C on Christmas Eve and 0 C on Christmas Day.

The only chance of flurries, according to the forecast, comes on Monday night. Environment Canada is also predicting showers on Friday and overnight into Saturday.

Temperatures will stay balmy after Christmas, too, with highs of 4 C expected on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

While there is snow at higher elevations in Kamloops, the valley bottom is clear.

The average high for this time of year in the city is -1 C and the average low is -7 C.