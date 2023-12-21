Two men sought by police following assault Wednesday at Victoria Street business

Photo: RCMP Do you know these men? If so, police would like to talk to you.

Kamloops Mounties are hoping tips from the public will help them track down two men in connection with an investigation into an assault Wednesday at a business on Victoria Street.

According to police, officers were called to a business in the 400-block of Victoria Street just after 5 p.m. for a report of a man who was assaulted by two others.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Police have reviewed security footage of the incident and are releasing images of the two suspects in an attempt to further the investigation,” she said.

No further details of the assault have been made public.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.