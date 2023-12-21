All chairlifts will spin at Sun Peaks Resort just in time for Christmas

Photo: KTW file

With a more favourable snow forecast ahead, Sun Peaks Resort has announced it will be opening up the reminder of its chairlifts on Friday, just in time for Christmas holidays.

The resort said as of Friday, the Burfield and Crystal chairlifts will open for the season, running daily as per regular operating hours.

“This means all chairlifts at Sun Peaks are now in operation,” the resort said in a statement.

“Forecast is looking great for the next few weeks, so now is a great time to come skiing at Canada’s second largest ski resort.”

As of Friday, there will be 90 runs open, as well as the Base Camp, Flight School and Drop Zone terrain parks.

The majority of the Nordic skiing network is also open, but the resort noted that due to current conditions, dogs and fat bikes aren’t allowed on the trails at this time.

“We haven’t forgotten about our furry friends, however there are a few sections of the dog-friendly trails that require more snow before we can open them,” the resort said.

“We look forward to welcoming your four-legged snow buddies as soon as conditions allow us to open these areas and complete the dog-friendly route.”

Sun Peaks said skiers and snowboarders should be aware that early season conditions are present on the mountain.

“Available terrain will continue to be limited, but due to the ongoing hard work of our operations team, more runs will be open as the new snow falls.”

Information on special events held at Sun Peaks throughout the end of December — including a special visit from Santa, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day church services and special holiday meals — can be found on the resort's website.