Local politics story of the year: Turbulent start to term for new Kamloops mayor, council

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of an eventful 2023. For our Kamloops local politics story of the year, we are reviewing numerous incidents which took place over the past year, revealing growing tensions between Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson and the rest of city council.

It’s been an eventful year for Kamloops city council, which has weathered plenty of challenges through the first year of its new term — including significant changes to its committees, a defamation lawsuit filed by the mayor against a councillor and a third-party investigation into allegations of workplace bullying.

A report from the last council meeting of 2023 showed elected officials and city staff are making headway on dozens of actions identified in council's strategic plan, including advocating to other levels of government for local supports, but this year hasn’t been without its hurdles.

Reid Hamer-Jackson, a political rookie carried into the Kamloops mayor’s office last year atop a swell of frustration over street disorder, has since made waves of his own, finding himself in the middle of several council-related controversies over the past year.

As 2023 began, councillors had already received their appointments to serve on council’s five standing committees, but the mayor was also trying to make headway on his goal to establish a new set of committees — which he initially referred to as task forces in his inaugural address — to tackle myriad city issues.

Documents obtained by Castanet Kamloops show council’s former executive assistant reaching out to councillors in mid-January on the mayor’s behalf, asking for feedback and wondering if the other elected officials had identified any members of the public who would make good additions to the new groups.

Several councillors replied, requesting more information about the proposed committees and emphasizing the importance of employing an equitable application and selection process if members of the public were to serve.

“Individuals should not be unilaterally appointed to select committees, that would be poor governance,” wrote Coun. Katie Neustaeter in a Jan. 17 email.

MOTION RAISES CONFLICT QUESTIONS

In the first two months of the year, Hamer-Jackson put forward a pair of motions aimed at addressing social issues. His first motion, introduced in mid-January, suggested staff review and look into the possibility of relocating the West Victoria Street storage facility which is used to offer services to the unhoused.

When council discussed the motion, the mayor received a strong warning from Neustaeter about the potential for conflict of interest if he chose to stay and vote. Hamer-Jackson owns Tru Market Truck and Auto Sales, located on West Victoria Street.

“I don’t think you’d be in conflict just to have a safe place to open a business,” the mayor told councillors, before finally deciding to declare a conflict of interest, leaving the room for the remainder of the discussion.

Councillors ended up amending the motion, directing staff to review the mini-storage facility and bring recommendations to a committee.

A second motion brought forward by Hamer-Jackson in mid-February, suggesting the city petition the province to fund 15 street outreach worker positions, was defeated with councillors saying it lacked forethought and substance.

MAYOR MAKES SWEEPING CHANGES

While no new select committees — or task forces — were announced by Hamer-Jackson, on March 16, a document was leaked to news reporters showing the mayor had made significant changes to the city’s existing standing committees.

These changes included removing some councillors from chair appointments and naming a number of citizens — some of which had financially supported his election campaign — to serve instead. Hamer-Jackson defended his changes, maintaining he selected these people based on their expertise, not based on personal connections.

Not long afterwards, Castanet Kamloops learned Hamer-Jackson had earlier attempted to create a deputy CAO role for Deb Newby, a woman who helped him run his election campaign and who had also been appointed to a committee.

In the days that followed the release of the mayor’s committee changes, councillors voted to suspend the activities of these groups, and held a press conference at city hall, voicing their discomfort with a “neglect of unbiased vetting.”

Reading a statement aloud on behalf of all eight councillors, Neustaeter claimed the mayor had also subjecting his fellow elected officials to “repeated disrespect, violations of personal and professional boundaries, belittling and constantly disruptive behaviour.”

Hamer-Jackson called for councillors to back up their accusations, while councillors pointed to moments in public meetings which they said showed examples of this behaviour, adding other cases couldn’t be talked about publicly.

Meanwhile, some of the people who had been appointed by the mayor to these committees told Castanet Kamloops they felt Hamer-Jackson’s intentions were good, even if communication among council members needed to improve.

Hamer-Jackson withdrew the controversial committee appointments on March 25. He was also tapped to be part of a new committee struck by council to examine committee structure over the months ahead.

CONFLICT CONTINUES, LAWSUIT FILED

During a council meeting held at the end of May, elected officials had a heated discussion over the signing of a bylaw related to the sale of a North Shore property to BC Housing.

“We voted for something that you are supposed to carry out, and you didn’t for personal reasons — makes us look really bad,” Sarai told Hamer-Jackson.

(The Community Charter, which outlines the rules by which a municipality operates, says a mayor can ask council to reconsider a decision within a specific window of time, but the leader must reflect the will of council and carry out duties on council’s behalf.)

Hamer-Jackson said he was concerned it wasn’t a good deal for the city — an assertion countered by Sarai in the meeting. After being advised by the city’s corporate officer that his opposition to the deal was “clearly documented,” Hamer-Jackson agreed to sign the bylaw.

June was an eventful month, as Hamer-Jackson filed a defamation lawsuit against Neustaeter. This was done in part due to a joint statement she read aloud in the wake of his committee changes.

Council voted in favour of indemnifying Neustaeter. Indemnification is a process whereby the city will cover legal fees if a councillor had been sued for something they said or did in the course of their official duties. Neustaeter said if she successful in defending herself, there will be “very little impact” on Kamloops citizens.

Several legal documents have since been filed on Neustaeter and Hamer-Jackson's behalf, with Hamer-Jackson eventually opting to obtain a new lawyer to carry on with court proceedings.

On June 16, Castanet Kamloops learned B.C.’s Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner had opened a file looking into Hamer-Jackson’s removal of personnel records from city hall.

In the days that followed, councillors also accused Hamer-Jackson of not communicating well about council appointments, and for refusing to give details about mayor’s caucus meetings. In both cases, the mayor defended himself, saying he didn’t think he was doing anything wrong.

In late June, Coun. Stephen Karpuk publicly apologized to the mayor after falsely accusing him in a council meeting of making a fart joke during a recent dinner event, saying he was driven to speak out after hearing Hamer-Jackson make remarks about city staff which some councillors felt were derogatory.

“I probably should have just stepped back and left — but the stress at city hall is starting to get to some of us, and I guess I’m now one of those people,” Karpuk said.

CONFLICT OVER TOWN HALLS

Hamer-Jackson also came under fire in June when he put forward a motion suggesting city staff find a date to host a town hall, with councillors noting this initiative was already being pursued by a committee — albeit one of the committees which had been paused as a result of the mayor making his unilateral committee changes.

One month later, council decided to strike a new committee to organize own hall meetings, which Coun. Dale Bass said would allow staff to get back on track and continue its work started earlier in the year. Hamer-Jackson opposed this motion as he had planned to put forward his own KamTalk proposal during that same meeting. This proposal was eventually voted down by the rest of council.

THIRD-PARTY PROBE

In August, it was found that Hamer-Jackson had been the subject of a third-party investigation which found he had violated council’s code of conduct by disrespecting or demeaning three staff members, including the city’s CAO.

As a result, the mayor is now bound by rules preventing him from meeting alone with certain staff members, including Trawin.

Hamer-Jackson has called for the full report to be released, and said he was launching his own investigation into who was leaking city hall documents. He has denied acting disrespectfully, saying he felt this was the latest in a series of distractions at city hall, and “very damaging” to the community and to himself.

SECRET RECORDING

On Sept. 6, Hamer-Jackson, concerned about decisions made in regards to an irrigation system threatened by erosion in Westsyde, attempted to have a transcript of a call between himself and Trawin read aloud during a public meeting. It was found the call had been secretly recorded by the mayor's wife while Hamer-Jackson was driving, and the mayor denied knowing this had taken place.

A couple of weeks later, council issued a news release stating the mayor had been directed to hand over any audio recordings, transcripts or notes taken at his direction by a non-city representative during conversations with staff when they weren’t aware other person was present.

While at first he said he wasn’t going to hand over the documents to the city, on Oct. 10, Hamer-Jackson finally did.

In November, council adopted a new policy with regulations about recording city staff or council members.

The recording became public in October.

ADVISOR WORKING WITY COUNCIL

On Dec. 12, council voted to advise the province it won’t be asking for a third party review of shelters or supportive housing facilities funded by BC Housing — a directive which stands in stark contrast to campaign-trail calls from Hamer-Jackson, who has wanted an independent review for some time.

To end off the year, a municipal advisor has been meeting with mayor and councillors after council voted unanimously earlier this fall to ask the province for assistance with governance issues.

Peter Fassbender, a former councillor, mayor and provincial minister, says he will be engaging with council until April 2024 with an open mind, and will leave them with recommendations on how they can better work together and overcome conflict.

Council has maintained over the year that despite challenges, it continues to make headway on goals laid out in its strategic plan, which was adopted on June. 19. Several times over the year, council members have thanked staff for their work and advised the community they are committed to continuing the business of the city.

During the final council meeting of 2023, held on Dec. 12, elected officials heard 14 actions identified in council's Strategic Plan have already been completed, with 48 in progress. The plan's priorities include safety and security, livability and sustainability, governance and service excellence, economic health and advocacy.