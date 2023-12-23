TRU not required to provide personal information from investigation into workplace harassment

Photo: BC Gov

An adjudicator has ruled Thompson Rivers University isn’t required to turn over personal information of colleagues to a former faculty member following an investigation into workplace harassment.

The decision comes after an unnamed former faculty member at TRU was fired after an investigation into workplace harassment that happened over four years ago — separate from a high-profile probe into harassment allegations in 2021.

“The investigator found that some of the applicant’s and a third party’s actions constituted harassment, contravening their collective agreement,” the order from the adjudicator reads.

The former faculty member then requested that the university provide him with access to its communication with the investigator, leading TRU to disclose some records but withholding 82 pages of what TRU claimed was personal information that is exempt under freedom of information laws.

The withheld records include correspondence between TRU and the investigator, a written witness statement and a draft report written by the investigator.

The applicant asked the office of the information and privacy commissioner to review TRU’s decision before mediation failed to resolve the issue and the applicant then requested an inquiry.

The adjudicator backed TRU’s decision, saying all but two passages in the exempted records must be provided to the applicant.

“Almost all of the information is about the applicant and third parties interactions in the workplace as well as the consequences that flowed from those interactions,” the order states.

“The withheld information describes how certain events have affected the psychological well-being of third parties. This information is more detailed than a general expression of discomfort.”

The investigation came about after interpersonal conflicts arose from academic disagreements between the applicant and former colleagues at the university.

The applicant argued it would be in the public’s interest to be made aware of the withheld records as it would show a “pattern of behaviour by TRU and TRU’s investigator.”

“Specifically, he thinks the personal information will reveal ‘stonewalling and obfuscation that hindered due process and [his] efforts to defend [himself],’ which arose after the applicant exposed unethical research practices at TRU,” the order reads.

The adjudicator disagreed with the claim, saying they found the disputed information is “irrelevant” to any claims of a biased investigation.

“The disputed information does not have the evidentiary value that the applicant suspects it does,” the adjudicator says.

The adjudicator ultimately ruled in favour of the university, saying the withheld information was supplied in confidence by third parties, includes sensitive information and revealing the records may unfairly damage the reputations of third parties.

TRU was ordered to provide two passages that don’t include personal information to the applicant.

The university has until Jan. 31 to comply with the order.

According to the decision, the applicant is in other proceedings as a result of his firing, is waiting a labour arbitration hearing with his union and TRU and made a complaint against the investigator to the Law Society of British Columbia following the investigation.