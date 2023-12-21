Christmas Cheer Fund passes $21,000-mark with 10 days remaining to donate

Photo: BC Interior Community Foundation Kamloops Coun. Nancy Bepple and BCICF director Terri Mochikas unveiled the new total Thursday for the Christmas Cheer Fund.

The Christmas Cheer Fund has passed the $21,000-mark, and there are still 10 days left to donate to help the BC Interior Community Foundation reach its $60,000 goal.

Kamloops Coun. Nancy Bepple and BCICF director Terri Mochikas unveiled the new total on Thursday.

Money raised this year will go toward the Kamloops Legion, BGC Kamloops Journey Fund, Overland Residential Care Auxiliary and the Y Women’s Emergency Shelter.

Donations are being accepted until Dec. 31.

To donate online, click here. Cash, cheque, credit and debit card donations can also be made in person or dropped off at the BC Interior Community Foundation, 2-219 Victoria St., or at Castanet Kamloops, 102-635 Victoria St.

To view this year's donors, click here.