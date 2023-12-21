Major Crimes Unit takes over investigation into Inks Lake Road homicide

Photo: Southeast District Major Crime Unit The RCMP has released photos of Mark Hoffman and his dog in hopes the images might trigger memories for people who may have seen them.

Mounties have released the identity of a Kamloops man found dead near Inks Lake last week, hoping new information from the public might help advance what has now been deemed a homicide investigation.

According to an RCMP news release, the Southeast District Major Crime Unit is now leading the investigation into the death of Mark Hoffman, after the man's body was found near Inks Lake Road, west of Highway 5. Hoffman's dog was also found dead.

Insp. Brent Novakoski, SDMCU district senior investigating officer, said police are urging the public to help in the investigation.

“We’re particularly interested in speaking with anyone who had interactions with Mark Hoffman on December 15th or 16th, or anyone who was in the vicinity of the crime scene during that period,” Novakoski said in a statement.

According to police, the location of the homicide is confirmed to be west of Highway 5, off Inks Lake Road, within the Logan Lake Community Forest, at coordinates 50.616425, -120.478799.

In a press release Monday, Tk’emlups Rural RCMP said officers had received a report Saturday afternoon of a sudden death near Inks Lake. Upon attending the area, police found the bodies of Hoffman and his large dog. Hoffman’s older model green Ford Explorer was located nearby.

He was reported leaving his Kamloops residence with his dog at about 2 p.m. last Friday in his vehicle.

Police are urging anyone with information, no matter how insignificant, to come forward by contacting the Southeast District Major Crime Unit tip line at 1-877-987-8477.