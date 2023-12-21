Speed, alcohol likely to blame for fatal collision involving motorcycle, police vehicle: IIO

Photo: Glacier Media

B.C.’s police watchdog has cleared Kamloops Mounties following an incident on Highway 1 last summer in which a man died after his motorcycle crashed into an RCMP cruiser.

Speed and alcohol are believed to have been factors in the July 22 collision, according to a statement Thursday from the Independent Investigations Office, B.C.’s civilian police watchdog agency.

Emergency crews were dealing with an unrelated incident in the Holman Road area near Pineridge Golf Course when the collision took place. According to the IIO, the motorcycle struck a parked RCMP vehicle, then a Kamloops Fire Rescue truck.

The driver died in hospital on Aug. 1.

"The Chief Civilian Director has reviewed the evidence — including forensic scene analysis, video footage, civilian witness statements, and hospital and police records — and determined that neither police actions nor inaction contributed to the man’s tragic death,” the agency said in the statement.

"The police vehicle was parked safely with lights activated to direct traffic around the various emergency vehicles at the scene. Speed and alcohol appear to have been contributing factors in the collision."

According to the IIO, approximately 100 vehicles passed through the area safely in the 20 minutes leading up to the collision.