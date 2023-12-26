Two-plus years in jail for man who pistol-whipped store clerk during robbery

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A man who pistol-whipped a convenience store clerk during a robbery last year has been ordered to spend more than two years in prison.

Timothy James Boyd Molnar, 29, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to one count each of robbery and breach.

Court heard Molnar and another man entered the Canco gas station store on Nicola Avenue in Merritt on June 16, 2022.

Crown prosecutor Tim Livingston said Molnar brandished a pistol and the pair demanded cash and lottery tickets.

“[The clerk] said there was no cash, at which point he was pistol-whipped with the back of the pistol,” he said.

Molnar and his accomplice made off with lotto tickets, hats and lighters. The other man was arrested a short time later and Molnar was picked up by police the following day. When he was arrested, court heard, he was wearing a hat stolen from the store and Mounties found a BB gun with blood on it inside his backpack.

Molnar is addicted to drugs. Defence lawyer Sheldon Tate said he is trying to get his life back on track while behind bars, living in a specialized unit at Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre for inmates looking to clean up.

Livingston and Tate put forward a joint submission for a 25-month prison sentence, less about four months time served. Once he is released, Molnar would spend two years on probation with conditions prohibiting him from attending the gas station, having any contact with the clerk and possessing a weapon.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Marianne Armstrong went along with the joint submission. She said incidents targeting convenience store workers must be taken seriously.

“They’re often alone, they’re often working late at night and we don’t want them taking matters into their own hands,” she said.

“The court has a special role in making sure they’re safe and keeping them safe.”

Molnar, who appeared in court via video from jail, had 628 days remaining on his sentence as of Thursday — approximately 21 months.

In addition to the jail time and probation, Molnar was also ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database and given a 10-year firearms prohibition.