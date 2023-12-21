Kamloops student filmmakers bring home three wins, more than $25K from provincial festival

Two grade 12 students from the Kamloops School of the Arts walked away from a provincial film competition with three category wins and more than $25,000 in scholarships and prizes.

Student filmmakers Elias Humphrey and Are Mayall from the school’s media arts program completed their five-minute short film Crown of the Multiverse in 48 hours, bringing home first place finishes for Best Art Direction, Best Actor and Best Overall Film from the 2023 Zoom BC Student Film Festival.

The film was nominated in every category.

“I’m still out of my mind. Flabbergasted. But I’m also so honoured and relived. It paid off. All that paid off, all that hard work,” Humphrey said.

The students each won a $10,000 scholarship for any program at the Vancouver Film School and a $5,000 course reduction for one hair and makeup course at New Image College. Humphrey also took home a full scholarship for the acting program at VFS.

Mayall said he began at the school last year, after moving to Kamloops from Alberta, when the two filmmakers were paired up in a class and began making films together.

“I wasn’t really too confident but everything that they were doing, I was keeping mental notes and they’ve helped me to expand as an artist so much,” Mayall said.

“I hope this can really inspire the people in the class next year, the grade twelves, to really push for something like this and really try to express themselves and do something that they enjoy.”

Humphrey said he first began making movies when he was eight-years-old, using lego figures to make short animations.

“My ambition was, yeah, I always wanted to get into the industry, but I just never knew what or how,” Humphrey said.

“I love doing all those things, stop motion, animation, film, script writing, acting, I love doing everything.”

With the help of their principal, Kirk MacFarlane, the duo pulled together a completed film in under 48 hours, which they approached by splitting the process into stages.

The began by outlining and writing their script the first day, filming the second and editing and completing the rest of the movie on the final day before their submission was due.

“Just very much dividing our time into very organized chunks to make sure we were actually going to meet the deadline,” Mayall said.

The filmmakers went to Mulgrave Secondary School in Vancouver in early December to attend the event and walk the red carpet. MacFarlane said the duo beat out over a hundred other submissions to the festival.

“I watched it live, they went down to the red carpet, and I watched on the feed and some of their colleagues have watched on the feed,” Macfarlane said.

“I’m on the couch cheering, you know, nobody else is in the house but me. Just super, super pumped for them.”

The students were congratulated by district staff, many saying the filmmakers exemplify the artistic talent across the school district.

“We can’t wait to see what they’ll do next; there will undoubtedly be more awards in the future for these incredible artists,” said Alanna Mounsey, district fine arts coordinator.

The film is available to watch online.