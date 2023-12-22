City of Kamloops manager reports good findings from area-specific town hall meetings

Photo: Castanet

A City of Kamloops manager says staff have obtained a better understanding of residents' “niche” concerns after hosting community meetings targeted to specific neighbourhood groups.

Kristen Rodrigue, acting communications manager, told a council committee in early December that dozens of residents attended the first two town hall meetings put on by the City of Kamloops in the fall.

The town hall pilot project, titled Community and Council Conversations, was initiated to get a better idea about the concerns and opinions of Tournament Capital residents. Five more events are slated for the new year.

Rodrigue said city staff had captured “a lot of really great information” from attendees at the first two meetings, held in Barnhartvale and Westsyde on Oct. 25 and Nov. 23.

“We often hear about very key issues that we think — not living there — are the biggest issues in that neighbourhood," she said.

"And when you go into that neighbourhood you hear, well, that's maybe not the biggest issue for everybody living there. It's the biggest issue for the people who know how to reach council. … That’s not necessarily reflective of the entire community."

Rodrigue said the neighbourhood-focused meetings led to staff hearing about some community concerns that may have been unknown before.

“It was a really interesting takeaway from the last meeting specifically, in Westsyde, is hearing some very niche neighbourhood concerns that we didn't know about, necessarily,” she said.

The first meeting was held on Oct. 25 for the southeast district, including Barnhartvale, Juniper Ridge, Dallas, Campbell Creek, Rose Hill and Valleyview.

Rodrigue told the governance and service excellence committee that about 60 residents attended, and despite challenges with acoustics and room set-up, a lot of information was collected by staff.

She said city staff heard concerns around traffic, pedestrian and cyclist safety, and a need to create better connectivity — including active transportation corridors — from southeast neighbourhoods into the core areas of Kamloops.

Attendees also discussed the need for more social supports for vulnerable people, and a desire to see community services officers provide greater bylaw enforcement around public substance use and unhoused people.

Of the 60 attendees, 33 per cent were from Barnhartvale, 30 per cent came from Valleyview, 15 per cent from Dallas, 5 per cent from Juniper, 3 per cent from Campbell Creek, and 13 per cent from other neighbourhoods.

The second community meeting was held for northern neighbourhoods on Nov. 23. The event took place in Westsyde, at The Dunes golf course. Of the 71 attendees, 76 per cent were Westsyde residents, five per cent were from Rayleigh, nearly 3 per cent were from Heffley Creek, and 3 per cent were from the Noble Creek area. Fourteen per cent were from other neighbourhoods.

Rodrigue said a more fulsome report about the specific concerns raised during this event would be ready for the next committee meeting.

She noted the meetings are structured to have one-on-one conversations at the beginning of the night, leading into round-table discussions around council’s Strategic Plan priorities. Rodrigue noted the meeting format has been a discussion point, but staff are able to hear from more people in a two-hour time frame than they might during a traditional open mic town hall format.

The next neighbourhood meeting will take place on Jan. 24 at the Coast Kamloops Hotel and Conference Centre, targeted at residents of Sahali, Southgate and Thompson Rivers University.

Information about all five upcoming meetings can be found on the City of Kamloops Let’s Talk page.