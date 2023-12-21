Interior Health plans $3.2M urgent and primary care centre in North Kamloops

Photo: Tim Petruk This storefront in Northills Shopping Centre is slated to become an 8,200-square-foot Interior Health urgent and primary care centre.

Interior Health is planning to build a $3.2-million urgent and primary care centre inside Northills Shopping Centre.

The Kamloops North Shore Urgent and Primary Care Centre will feature eight exam rooms, three treatment rooms and three consult rooms over 8,200 square feet, according to a request for proposals issued by IH.

The facility will be built in the south side of Northills Shopping Centre, with an exterior entrance near the TD Canada Trust. The existing EasyHome store will be moved to another location inside the mall to make room for the clinic.

“This project will support two guiding primary care goals for the Ministry of Health — enhancing the quality and value of the care experienced both by individual patients and specific populations, and improving the performance of the health care system both in terms of the quality of clinical services, linked to meaningful clinical outcomes, as well as improving the overall system efficiency and productivity based on health outcomes achieved per dollar spent,” the RFP document states.

The construction budget for the facility is $3,178,000, according to IH.

According to the ministry, urgent and primary care centres provide access to same-day, non-emergency health care. They are intended to provide an alternative to emergency departments for people with urgent but non-emergency health concerns.

Kamloops is already home to one urgent and primary care centre, located in the clinical services building at Royal Inland Hospital.

The RFP closes on Friday. According to the document, IH hopes to see construction largely completed by August.