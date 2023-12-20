Kamloops RCMP asking for help to find missing 56-year-old man

Photo: RCMP Have you seen Garth Killips? Kamloops RCMP are asking for the public's help to find the missing man, who was last seen downtown.

Kamloops Mounties are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

In a news release, RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said 56-year-old Garth Killips was last seen Tuesday in downtown Kamloops. He was sighted northbound on Third Avenue at about 11 a.m.

“Mr. Killips requires medication and we are concerned for his wellbeing,” Evelyn said.

“If you see him, please do not approach and instead contact police.”

According to police, Killips was last seen wearing a dark grey puffy coat with a green sweater underneath. He was also wearing blue jeans, black boots and was carrying a dark camouflage backpack with a Canadian flag on the back.

Anyone who seeks Killips or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP.