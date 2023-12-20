KSO's first 2024 concert aims to capture audiences with Hypnotic Journey

Photo: KSO Canadian composer, pianist and artist Julie Thériault will be performing with the Kamloops Symphony to kick off the new year.

The Kamloops Symphony’s first concert of 2024 will combine paintings and poetry with a musical performance featuring strings, electronics and solo piano from Canadian guest artist and composer Julie Thériault.

In a news release, KSO said the performance, titled Hypnotic Journey, will feature a collection of Thériault's original works, combined with the music of three minimalist composers. The concert will be 75 minutes long, presented as a continuous performance, without an intermission.

“Enhancing the experience of the evening, several of Theriault’s paintings and poems will be projected behind the orchestra, which will be bathed in an immersive lighting design,” the KSO said.

Thériault, a classically trained pianist, teacher and composer, also creates paintings, which have been exhibited in galleries in France and Montreal.

The KSO said Theriault has won awards for orchestral and film composing, and has written music for several documentaries and other artists. She can be heard playing piano on the soundtrack of the film The Lady in Number 6: Music Saved My Life, which won a 2014 Academy Award for best documentary short film.

Hypnotic Journey will be performed in Sagebrush Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12 and at the same time on Saturday, Jan. 13.

Tickets range in price from $25 to $51.99 for adults, while youth tickets are $10. Those interested in attending can purchase tickets through the Kamloops Live! Box Office.