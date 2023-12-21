BCLC seeking non-profit to operate proposed childcare facility in Kamloops headquarter

Photo: KTW file BCLC headquarters is located on West Seymour Street in downtown Kamloops.

BCLC, Interior Health and the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation are working together to set up a shared childcare facility for employees in Kamloops.

BCLC is seeking expressions of interest from qualified non-profit childcare providers to help establish and run the facility, which would be located inside the Crown corporation's downtown Kamloops headquarters.

“As part of its commitment to Kamloops and to help support a community need for more childcare spaces, BCLC is exploring an opportunity to add a daycare facility to its Kamloops headquarters,” a spokesperson for the lottery corporation said in an email to Castanet.

According to the request for proposals, the proposed facility is intended to provide childcare for BCLC and Interior Health workers. Any additional spaces would be offered to families in the community.

“Childcare spaces are in demand in Kamloops, and this project provides an opportunity to meet employee and community needs — a win-win for BCLC and Kamloops,” the lottery corporation spokesperson said.

The facility is planned to accommodate at least 90 childcare spaces. Submissions from interested non-profit operators will be accepted until Jan. 15.

BCLC plans to review the submissions and will select a preferred operator in January before applying to the province for funding, which would go toward facility construction.

“The operator will be identified as a partner and [will] provide input into BCLC’s Childcare BC New Spaces Fund application,” the request for proposals said.

Heidi Coleman, Royal Inland Hospital Foundation CEO, said the project has been two years in the making. She called it “a dream come true.”

According to Coleman, recruiters told the foundation providing childcare and daycare spaces will help attract doctors to Kamloops.

“We had been hearing about this for years that we needed a daycare here, and I just decided, you know what, we're going to put some effort into this,” she said.

After touring several spaces and speaking with people in the community, the foundation made a connection with BCLC.

“They had a space, and they were looking to open a daycare for potentially their staff, and some maybe low income families, and then we started to work on this partnership,” she said.

Coleman said they have been holding meetings every other week to plan.

“It’s extremely exciting,” she said, noting she’s already been approached by doctors and other healthcare workers who have caught wind of the project.

“From medical secretaries to receptionists to cleaners who do shift work, and then to doctors and nurses — who I probably speak to more often because I'm involved with recruitment with the foundation — it’s going to make a huge difference.”

Interior Health confirmed in a statement it is collaborating with BCLC and the RIH Foundation to “explore opportunities for a share childcare space for our staff in Kamloops,” noting the project is still in its early planning phases.

“We understand that this is a much-needed service for our staff across the region. We’re fortunate to have supports from many partners in Kamloops to help us identify a solution for both IH and BCLC staff at this time,” the statement said.

“Outside of improvements in the work environment, community resources such as childcare are also essential in recruiting and retaining talents. Our goal is to collaborate with community partners throughout the region to develop resources that fit the unique needs of each community.”

IH said it’s committed to keeping staff apprised as more updates become available.

In January, IH CEO Susan Brown said the health authority was looking at securing a childcare arrangement for healthcare workers at Royal Inland Hospital in order to improve staff morale and bolster recruitment and retention efforts.

“These things are really important to people and it takes away worry for people when they’re at work,” Brown said at the time.