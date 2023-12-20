BC Wildfire Service looks at adding super scooper aircraft to fleet

Photo: Robin Stoddard Two De Havilland CL-415EAF super scoopers from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management working a fire on July 19 near Kelowna.

After borrowing four of the distinct firefighting airplanes from the U.S. last summer, the BC Wildfire Service is now eyeing up super scoopers of its own.

B.C.’s Ministry of Forests has issued a request for information from contractors about “large water-scooping fixed-wing aircraft.”

“The BCWS is continually interested in new and innovative opportunities to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of the air tanker fleet,” the agency said in the document.

Last summer, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management loaned four super scoopers to the BCWS. They were called back to the U.S. when fire activity picked up south of the border.

In previous years, super scoopers have also been loaned to B.C. from Alberta.

Super scoopers are specialized planes that grab water from lakes and dump it on wildfires. Last summer, a BCWS official told Castanet the aircraft are often sent to fight priority or new fires.

The request for information closes on Jan. 15.