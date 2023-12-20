Thompson-Okanagan lottery winners hauled in $144M in 2023, BCLC says

Photo: BCLC

This year has been a big one for lottery winners in the Thompson-Okanagan.

According to BCLC, lottery players in British Columbia received more than $859 million in total winnings, including $144 million to players who redeemed winning tickets in the Thompson-Okanagan.

Across the province, BCLC said it sold more than 101 million winning tickets in 2023 to players both at retail stores and online via Play Now.

“Surprise, delight, awe, joy, excitement — these are all words that our lottery winners have used to describe how they felt winning, so as 2023 comes to a close, we’re excited to look back and celebrate all of the life-changing dreams that became realties for our lottery winners,” said Pat Davis, BCLC president and CEO.

“Thanks to our players, BCLC is proud to generate revenue for provincial services and initiatives that we all rely on like healthcare, education and community programs.”

Lottery highlights for the Thompson-Okanagan region also include:

14.1 million winning tickets redeemed

Six grand prize-winning tickets redeemed, valued at $500,000 or more

One Lotto Max jackpot ticket redeemed

One Lotto 6/49 jackpot ticket redeemed

Rhonda Malesku from Kamloops won $35 million, splitting a $70-million jackpot with another winning ticket in Alberta.

Hoa and Duc Nguyen from Kelowna won another $5-million jackpot.