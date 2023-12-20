Kamloops council approves biweekly organics pickup, wants report for next year

Photo: Pexels / Sarah Chai

Kamloops council has voted in favour of staying the course for its planned seasonal shift to biweekly organics curbside collection — a program the city says has diverted an average of 133 tons of waste per week from the landfill since its launch.

In a council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 5, Glen Farrow, the city’s streets and environmental services manager, provided council with an update on the newly rolled out program and the upcoming three-month shift in waste collection schedules.

For most of the year, organics are collected weekly while garbage and recycling are collected biweekly. However, until March 1, organics will be collected every second week, as well.

Farrow told council that city staff heard some concerns about the impact of the new holiday collection schedule, which means some residents will need to wait a longer period of time for some types of waste to be collected. He noted the decision is backed up by pilot data showing organics carts are much less full in the winter, and running less trucks will help keep costs down.

“We heard that concern. We looked at it, we looked at the data. And from that our focus our plan of attack this month was to continue encouraging people with different resources, different messaging around what to do with excess cardboard and paper — that can go into your organics cart,” Farrow said.

Farrow noted over 40 per cent of residents are now using the city’s Waste Wise app, which helps people identify where to dispose of certain materials and offers a collection schedule reminder.

According to the city, since the curbside organics collection program launch in August, 1,851 tons of organic waste have been diverted from the landfill — an average of 133 tons per week.

Coun. Margot Middleton suggested next year, staff could consider shifting the pickup schedule adjustment by a month, running bi-weekly organics collection from January to the end of March to avoid a holiday crunch.

“That could absolutely be an option that we would look at next year based on what we experience through this season,” Farrow said.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter said she’d like to see an alternate plan for next year, adding she feels the 19-day wait some residents will have for certain types of waste collection is too long.

“We just strongly encourage staff to come to us with options to solve this holiday problem so that doesn't happen again,” Neustaeter said.

However, Coun. Mike O’Reilly noted the holiday pickup schedule means an additional three-day wait for some residents to have their waste collected, five days at the most.

“It’s going to force people to change their habits, and that's what half of what this whole process has been is getting people to change their habits,” he said.

“I'm extremely proud of the citizens of Kamloops for how they've done that when we see the graph and how much we've reduced.”

O’Reilly said he is looking forward to seeing the results from this season’s collection schedule.

City staff will track the impacts, costs and performance of the waste collection schedule, and plan to report back to council with recommendations for next year’s schedule.