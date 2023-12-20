Bail denied for suspect in early-morning burglary targeting Dairy Queen freezers

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A young man who was allegedly caught red-handed burgling a freezer at a Kamloops fast-food restaurant will spend Christmas behind bars.

Isaac Schaaf-Young was denied bail Tuesday in Kamloops provincial court, a few days after his arrest following an alleged early-morning break-in at the Dairy Queen on Hugh Allan Drive.

The 21-year-old is facing one count of break and enter stemming from the weekend incident.

The Dairy Queen's owner was watching remotely via security cameras as a man broke into two freezers in a gated compound behind the restaurant at about 4:45 a.m. on Sunday.

The owner called police, and Mounties arrived a short time later and arrested Schaaf-Young.

Court heard Schaaf-Young is homeless and addicted to drugs. He grew up in foster care, during which time he suffered abuse. He moved from Edmonton to Kelowna about four years ago and now lives in Kamloops.

His bail plan was to live in the Merit Place shelter on Notre Dame Drive and attend counselling.

Schaaf-Young was already on bail stemming from an incident on May 10 in which he was allegedly caught in possession of a stolen vehicle in Kelowna. He is also presently on probation following a conviction stemming from another break-in.

He has been released and re-arrested a number of times since then — a factor provincial court Judge Robert Brown cited in ordering his detention.

“In my mind, it’s overwhelming that you’re going to have another criminal charge,” the judge said to Schaaf-Young, who was appearing via video link from Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre.

"It seems to me that there is a substantial likelihood that if released, you’re going to commit another offence.”

Schaaf-Young is due back in court on Jan. 4.