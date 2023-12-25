Local sports story of the year: Katzberg crowned world champion in hammer throw

Josh Dawson

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of 2023. Today, for Kamloops' Sports Story of the Year, we are featuring Ethan Katzberg’s back-to-back international wins in hammer-throwing at the World Athletics Championships and the 2023 Pan American Games.

A Kamloops-based hammer-throwing world champion is setting his sights on the 2024 Olympics after adding two international gold medals to his display case.

Ethan Katzberg, who is from Nanaimo but trains at the Kamloops Track and Field Club, won gold in August at the World Athletics Championships in Hungary and at the 2023 Pan American Games in Chile in November.

“Getting to throw in a massive stadium packed full of people, and then throwing well and everyone kind of rooting you on. It's a really, really undescribable experience,” Katzberg told Castanet in November.

“The summer has been pretty spectacular. Becoming world champ and then going back again to the Pan Am Games and winning that as well was a good end-off on the season.”

The 21-year-old set a Canadian record during the World Athletics Championships, throwing 81.25 metres on his fifth attempt to best the previous 81.18 metre record.

At the Pan American Games, Katzberg threw for 80.96 metres, besting the runner-up by over three metres.

“You're throwing with the best if it's Worlds or Pan Ams, right? The fans push everyone to be their best, I think, and it adds a lot of just energy into the field,” Katzberg said.

He said he gets plenty of support from the training facilities in Kamloops, but going to compete on the international stage can be a bit daunting.

“I’m down at the throw center here pretty much all day. It's a full-time commitment, absolutely. If I'm not here, I'm eating and resting and it's a full-time thing,” Katzberg said.

“Going from anywhere to compete internationally against the top guys is definitely a big, big change. But, it's something you got to do and kind of push yourself towards.

Katzberg’s coach, shot put Olympic goal medalist Dylan Armstrong, said the pair planned to return to Kamloops for Christmas after spending three-weeks training in Arizona.

After the holidays, Armstrong said they’ll be off to train in Portugal for the winter, with hopes of competing in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

“It’s a bit of a ways away, but I'm excited to get going and that's the top focus. I'm excited to get there,” Katzberg said.