Kamloops lawyer Sundhu appointed interim chair of UBC's board

Photo: Castanet Staff Former NDP candidate for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo, Bill Sundhu, will take over as interim chair of UBC's board of governors.

A former Kamloops judge, lawyer and two-time NDP candidate has been appointed the interim chair of the University of British Columbia's board of governors.

Bill Sundhu will be replacing current chair Nancy McKenzie as she completes her six-year term as a governor, and board chair, which ends on Jan. 1.

“I would like to thank Ms. McKenzie for her leadership over the last three years as the university navigated through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the transition to a new president,” said UBC Chancellor Steven Point.

Sundhu will serve as interim chair until a new chair is elected by the university’s board of governors. He has served as a governor at the university since 2018, including as co-vice chair of the board for the past two years, and was a BC Provincial Court judge from 1996 to 2007.

Sundhu has twice ran unsuccessfully as the NDP candidate in Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo, most recently losing to Conservative candidate Frank Caputo in 2021.

“He is a respected speaker and commentator on human rights, justice, diversity, equality and international legal issues, and received the Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee medal in 2002,” Point said of Sundhu.

“On behalf of UBC, I would like to thank him for stepping into the role and look forward to working with him as interim chair.”