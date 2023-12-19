Mustard Seed Kamloops offering holiday meal for people in need

Photo: The Mustard Seed The Mustard Seed's outreach centre on West Victoria Street.

The Mustard Seed Kamloops will be serving up a special Christmas dinner this week for people in need of support.

In a news release, The Mustard Seed said its staff and volunteers will host the traditional meal on Friday, Dec. 22, at 5 p.m.

James Giles, community chaplain, said Christmas is about more than simply sharing a hearty meal — it’s about coming together.

“It is about seeing people where they are and supporting them emotionally and spiritually. The food is part of that,” Giles said.

“There is hope to be found here, and sharing a meal around a table is a good place to start. Being in a community of people who love them can remind them of better days, and hopefully, they will feel the love we put into the Christmas meal.”

According to the non-profit, its Christmas dinner is a time of community for people experiencing homelessness and poverty. The Mustard Seed said it is extending an invitation to anyone who needs support, is missing family or doesn’t want to be alone over the holidays.

The dinner will take place at the organization’s outreach centre at 181 West Victoria Street.

Anyone who wishes to donate to support the special event can visit The Mustard Seed’s website.