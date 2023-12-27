First Nations story of the year: Tk'emlups band building business empire

Josh Dawson

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of 2023. Today, for the top First Nations story of the year, we look at the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc band's booming business portfolio.

Following the opening of the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc owned and operated Swelaps Market grocery store, the band says it's expecting a “boom” on the reserve as new developments take shape.

The $13.2-million grocery store opened in October. The store employs approximately 60 people, three quarters of whom are members of the Tk’emlups band.

Tk'emlups Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir said the market is the first step in a three-phase development plan for Chief Louis Crossing — a plot of land on the southwest corner of the Highway 5 and Shuswap Road intersection — that will see a new gas station opening in the fall of next year.

Phase 3 of the plan will see retail and business locations in multi-storey buildings begin construction in the next year, as well.

“For the next couple of years, they're gonna look like a bit of a boom here on our reserve,” Casimir told Castanet.

“Right now, we are looking at some initiatives and some opportunities, but they're definitely in the exploratory processes and we need to do our due diligence and consultation with our community.”

Casimir said a walking trail and signage will be installed near a marshy area south of Chief Louis Crossing and a roundabout on Shuswap Road is expected to be completed in the next year as well.

She said the band’s 7 Mile area, a 170-acre business and industrial park, has “plenty” of development potential opportunities that could feature retail, as well as heavy and light industrial.

“Looking at our business ventures, they've definitely brought in quite a bit of revenue, we've also been spending money as well, because we also get to spend money to make money,” Casimir said.

“We're also making sure that we are doing our due diligence, making sure that spending is sustainable and that it's going to be done in a way that's going to bring back those returns exponentially.”

Casimir said she wouldn't discuss specific figures for revenues or expenses, saying the Chief Louis Crossing project is still in its infancy.

"For us, we're just in the beginning, and in the beginning years [you] can spend a little bit of money," she said.

"This is an investment to the local economy, this is an investment to the lands, it's an investment for our people and it's also an investment that's gonna be forward thinking for the future generations."

Casimir said there are design guidelines throughout the area that the band’s economic development team ensures is part of each new build, making sure design elements reflect the band’s culture, language and art.

“Our lands are very well sought after,” Casimir said. “But the potential — it’s just the beginning.”