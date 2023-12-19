Crews start prep work on $5.4M bridge to replace problem culvert in Cache Creek

Photo: Province of B.C. This rendering shows an aerial view of the $5.4-million bridge that will be built over Cache Creek.

Prep work is underway on a new four-lane bridge spanning Cache Creek, which is expected to accommodate high water and prevent flooding.

The $5.4-million project will “improve the resilience and reliability of the vital Highway 97 corridor,” according to the provincial government.

The bridge project was announced in September following calls from municipal officials in Cache Creek. Preparation work is now underway, including the relocation of a water main in advance of bridge construction.

“During the coming months, construction crews will continue work at the site, such as construction of the bridge and realigning and widening the creek,” the province said in a statement.

The bridge will replace a culvert that frequently becomes jammed with debris, which can cause flooding. Cache Creek saw devastating flooding earlier this year when the culvert became blocked.

Cache Creek Mayor John Ranta previously told Castanet he’s hopeful work crews will have the culvert removed in time for spring’s high water.