City looks to expand program that saw streets closed near elementary school

Photo: Castanet Staff

A program that sees roads closed near schools in an effort to increase public safety and promote healthy lifestyles may soon be coming to a street near you.

After the majority of Arthur Hatton Elementary school parents deemed the Safer School Streets pilot a success, the City of Kamloops is looking at how to expand or continue the program.

The two-week pilot program saw vehicle traffic restricted on Schubert Drive and Chestnut Avenue near Arthur Hatton elementary in May and June, with the goal of increasing safety and encouraging healthier lifestyles.

According to report prepared by the city, the Kamloops-Thompson school district and Interior Health, of the 51 completed parent surveys, the report states 61 per cent said they support continuing the program, while 12 per cent were unsure and 27 disagreed with a continuation.

Of the 10 staff surveys completed, 70 per cent said they support continuing the program.

“Common themes in the qualitative feedback portions of the surveys included concerns about safety and drug use near the closure area, concerns about construction on Fortune Drive, and the importance of recreation in the street as part of the closure,” the report reads.

Arthur Hatton elementary school staff organized games and activities in the closure area before each school day, including street hockey, sidewalk chalk and jump ropes.

The report also states 53.7 per cent of parents and 60 per cent of staff agreed the area felt safer as a result of restricting traffic.

The program also caused a reduction in the number of adjacent road network traffic, with a 23 per cent increase in walking to school during the program and 13 per cent after.

Additionally, active transportation increased 33 per cent during and 18 per cent after the program. According to the survey, 63 per cent of families tried walking, biking or rolling to school for the first time.

“The results of this pilot program show that a carefully selected closure area can result in minimal traffic impacts while encouraging active transportation,” the report states.

“In partnership with School District No. 73, the City of Kamloops is looking at how to expand or continue the Safer School Streets program.”

The report concludes with a number of takeaways and recommendations, such as reducing the closure area size, ensuring staff support to run the program and better aligning closure times with times students are in the vicinity of the school.

The report is available to read online.