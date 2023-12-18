Cassie's Charity Drive brings in more than $35,000 for 50/50 draw

Photo: Peter Olsen / Olsen Imaging Lisa, Cassie and Don McNutt hosting Cassie's Charity Drive in 2022, raising funds for the Kamloops Hospice Association.

A Kamloops teenager has already raised over $35,000 for a 50/50 charity draw — and there’s still another day to make donations before the final bell rings.

Cassie McNutt of Cassie’s Charity Drive said she’s seen many last minute donations being made as the final day for 50/50 donations approaches, collecting more than $4,000 in the previous day alone.

“I'm just shocked at that. I don't even have words to be honest. It's really amazing to see that,” McNutt said.

“I literally just stared at my phone for a solid five minutes, can't believe it's going up like that. It's awesome.”

The fundraiser is raising funds for the Kamloops Hospice Association, which will go towards “cuddle beds” — larger beds that allow family and friends to lay with a patient while in hospice.

McNutt said with the over $62,000 her charity has brought in through monetary donations, the fundraiser has already surpassed her goal of $80,000 this year.

She said the deadline to purchase 50/50 tickets is Dec. 20 at 9 a.m., with the draw occurring Thursday at 10 a.m.

“Dec. 21 is when I'm going to be doing the draw and hopefully make someone's Christmas extra special this year,” McNutt said.

NcNutt said monetary donations and the Hospice Association’s wishlist items will be collected until the end of the month.

She said cash or card donations can still be made at the McNutt residence at 5215 Dallas Dr.