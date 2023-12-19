Probation for man who attacked security guard outside BCLC building in downtown Kamloops

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A man who randomly attacked a security guard in downtown Kamloops, punching him several times in the head, has been ordered to spend the next 18 months on probation.

Justin Smith, 23, pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court to one count of assault.

Court heard Smith approached a security guard outside the BCLC building on Victoria Street West on May 9, punching the guard several times in an unprovoked attack.

The guard was left with a black eye and told police he suffered headaches for some time.

Smith has no criminal record. Defence lawyer John Gustafson said the incident was very out of character for Smith, who suffers from a number of mental health issues.

“At the time, he was in a situation where he wasn’t taking particularly good care of himself,” Gustafson said.

“He was off his medication and came to Kamloops for a concert and had a few drinks and said he was unable to handle that. He’s not ordinarily a substance abuser.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Philips went along with a joint submission for a conditional discharge and 18 months of probation. That means Smith will not have a criminal record if he completes the term without incident.

While on probation, Smith will be required to complete 25 hours of community service. He will also be prohibited from possessing weapons.