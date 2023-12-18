Mounties looking for tips after man and dog found dead near Inks Lake

Photo: Tk’emlups Rural RCMP

Police say they’re investigating the suspicious death of a Kamloops man and his dog found dead over the weekend near Inks Lake.

Tk’emlups Rural RCMP said they received a report Saturday afternoon of a sudden death at the Inks Lake Road turnoff near the Chuwels Inks Trail.

A man in his 50s and his large dog were found deceased by police at the location. The man’s older model green Ford Explorer was located nearby.

“Based on the investigation so far, the circumstances of the death are still under investigation,” said Staff Sgt. Sascha Fesenko of the Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP Detachment.

“The area the deceased was located in is known for recreational activities, such as hiking and dirt biking. We’re hopeful someone saw the man or his truck and will contact police with any information that may be related.”

The man was reported leaving his Kamloops residence with his dog at about 2 p.m. on Friday in his Ford Explorer. Police are releasing an image of the vehicle in the hopes of generating tips.

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting a concurrent investigation.

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle or any associated activity related to the incident is asked to contact Tk’emlups Rural RCMP Detachment at 250-314-1800.